Barack and Michelle Obama Wish Each Other Happy Valentine’s Day on Twitter: ‘It Always Feels New’

Barack and Michelle Obama are keeping the love — and the island vibes — alive on Valentine’s Day.

The former first lady took to Twitter on Tuesday to send her husband and “favorite island mate” a Valentine.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines,” she captioned a photo of two pairs of feet (presumably belonging to the Obamas) on a sandy beach.

The former first couple, who have been married for 23 years, recently enjoyed 10 days of fun in the sun on a post-White House vacation to the British Virgin Islands.

The former president also sent his wife a Valentine’s Day message on Twitter.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new,” he tweeted.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

Obama included a photo of his wife smiling and cuddling up to him in the White House.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Barack And Michelle Obama’s Sweetest Moments

The former first couple have kept busy since leaving the White House almost a month ago. They both recently signed agents to negotiate their respective book deals and speaking engagements.

As one person involved in the process told PEOPLE, “We are just launching on the adventure.”

Via: http://people.com/politics/barack-michelle-obama-valentines-day-twitter/

Share

More Celebrity News: