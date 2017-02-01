Barack and Michelle Obama Are Living Their Best Lives on Vacation Right Now

Obama’s on vacation with the hat backwards. He’s never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT

— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

With signs of the apocalypse growing more and more convincing by the day, Barack and Michelle Obama decided to exchange their troubles for a much-needed, and well-deserved, vacation. The former president and first lady were seen taking a stroll on Necker Island, which is owned by British billionaire Richard Branson in the United States Virgin Islands, and they’ve never looked more relaxed. Barack ditched his suit for some board shorts, a pair of shades, flip-flops, and — the pièce de résistance — a backward baseball cap. Michelle, not to be outdone, rocked some pigtails (OMG), a fedora, and denim short-shorts. Afterward, they grabbed lunch with the Virgin Group founder and waved at onlookers.

Since Barack and Michelle returned to being private citizens, they’ve enjoyed their time off by hitting the golf course, lounging at a vacation house in Palm Springs, and sleeping in. Although we’re heartbroken over the fact they won’t be returning to the White House anytime soon, this video is proof that they’ve never been happier.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Barack-Michelle-Obama-Vacation-Virgin-Islands-2017-43095076

