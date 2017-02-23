Bachelor Villain Trifecta! What Brought Chad Johnson, Corinne Olympios and Olivia Caridi Together at Last?

Villains gotta vill!

Any self-respecting Bachelor Nation fan knows the show’s villains — and on Wednesday, three of the franchise’s most notorious baddies got together to form what just might be the best reality villain trifecta yet: Chad Johnson (from JoJo Fletcher‘s Bachelorette season), Olivia Caridi (of Ben Higgins‘ Bachelor fame) and last but not least, Corinne Olympios, who is vying for Nick Viall‘s rose on the current season.

“We’re just misunderstood,” Johnson captioned the shot, which was snapped at a pre-Oscars party in West Hollywood. “Team Olichorinne.”

Of course, that’s not the first time Olympios and Caridi have hung out, and Johnson has made it very clear that he’s #TeamCorn.

“Yeah, ,” Johnson confessed to Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima during a Facebook Live interview on Monday. “I mean, I don’t know what she’s like in person, but we’ve texted a little bit.”

“I knew that because she was the villain, nobody was really going to be talking to her,” he added. “She was probably going through this all alone, and you think no matter how hard-headed you are … I knew people were probably just tearing her down, so I just wanted to let her know, like, ‘Try not to look at it, let it pass. It will slow down.’ “

“She’s good ,” he continued. “I think at first, she had the same emotion as me. She was like, ‘No, I’m good — I got this,’ and then a couple weeks down the line, I think she texted me like, ‘This is getting kind of tough.’ But yeah, she seems pretty cool. She obviously doesn’t care at all what anybody thinks.”

And Olympios, 24, has also admitted to “chatting” with Johnson.

“He’s really cool. Great guy, so nice,” she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. “ my back, like : ‘Don’t worry about what other people say, I think you’re awesome.’ “

“I think we can all agree that I’m the best,” Olympios added with a laugh. “I think they’re a little jealous of me being a little bit better than them at ‘it,’ whatever ‘it’ is — whether it’s being a villain, or saying what you want to say, or just going after what you want.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/bachelor-villains-chad-johnson-corinne-olympios-olivia-caridi-party-together/

