Baby’s First Tour! John Legend Reveals He’s Bringing Daughter Luna on Darkness And Light Tour

John Legend‘s daughter is hitting the road!

During a Facebook Live session on Monday night, Legend revealed his daughter Luna Simone, will be joining him on his upscoming Darkness And Light Tour.

“The awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along,” Legend, 38, said while answering a fan question on how be balances fatherhood and artistry. “This’ll be Luna’s first tour. She’ll be there, so I won’t have to spend a lot of time away from my family. That’s the subtitle of the tour: Darkness And Light Tour: Luna’s First Tour.”

The father-daughter duo will also joined by Legend’s wife and model Chrissy Teigen, 31.

The “Love Me Now” singer was also asked what things he and Teigen disagree on, and mentioned their television tastes.

“If it were just me, watching television all day, I would watch sports and the news, with a little bit of comedy thrown in,” he said. “She would watch… a little bit of the news and comedy, but with a lot more Housewives.”

“Those are a couple of things we disagree on,” he added, laughing.

During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Teigen laughed when asked about having more kids.

“A little boy is next, for sure,” she said with a smile. Teigen’s daughter with Legend was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization.

Legend’s Darkness And Light Tour kicks off on May 12 in Miami, Florida and ends June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10.

