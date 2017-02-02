Baby Chanel and Dad Ice T Have the Exact Same Angry Face

It’s no secret that Ice T and Coco Austin’s baby girl Chanel is adorable, but when she recently showed off her new skill on Instagram, we kinda lost it. On Tuesday, the adorable 1-year-old gave her best frown for the camera while wearing a Minnie Mouse robe and slippers after getting out of the bath. “‘Watcha talkin bout Willis?’… I got daddy’s frown down,” the caption reads. Chanel’s reference to looking like her dad is so spot-on, as the actor has made that exact same face many times on his show, Law & Order: SVU. He also shared the sweet photo on Twitter, writing, “Lol! I wonder where @BabyChanelworld got her Mean Mug from?? Lol!” See the adorable resemblance above, then check out Chanel’s first year in numbers.

A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Baby-Chanel-Angry-Face-Instagram-Photo-February-2017-43096761

