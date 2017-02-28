B.J. Novak Responds to Casey Affleck’s Controversial Oscars Win With 1 Perfect Tweet

The world practically stood still when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway incorrectly named La La Land as the big winner for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday night, but that wasn’t the show’s only only big shock. Before the big fiasco went down on stage, Casey Affleck took home best actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, leaving everyone with a lot of mixed feelings. Over the past few months, his past sexual assault allegations have come to light in a big way, making his win that much more controversial. Even though he denies the claims, people still aren’t happy with how he has been celebrated this award season, including B.J. Novak. Shortly after the show, the Mindy Project actor perfectly summed up all of our feelings with one simple tweet, asking the Academy if they could recheck the best actor card again.

Can we check Best Actor again

— B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) February 27, 2017

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/BJ-Novak-Tweet-About-Casey-Affleck-Oscars-Win-43235882

