Aww! Kevin Jonas Just Took His 3-Year-Old Daughter, Alena, to Her First Fashion Show

In case you had any doubts, Kevin Jonas has some ridiculously cute kids. On Wednesday, the proud dad attended the Rookie USA show during New York Fashion Week with his 3-year-old daughter, Alena. The duo struck some adorable poses on the red carpet and even shared a high five before heading inside to watch the show. Kevin posted a photo from their outing on Instagram, writing, “Alena’s first fashion show #daddydate.” Sadly, his youngest daughter, Valentina, didn’t join them — perhaps she stayed home with her mom, Danielle?

