Ashton Kutcher Unapologetically Calls Out Trump’s Immigration Ban

#sagawards pic.twitter.com/3BGDGa0FLC

— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

Things naturally got political at the SAG Awards. In light of Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban, Ashton Kutcher kicked off the ceremony on Sunday by welcoming “everyone in airports that belong in my America.” Not only was his jab met with a rupture of applause from the crowd, but he even took it one step further by adding that immigrants are “part of the fabric of who we are.” The president’s recent executive order certainly hits close to home for the actor as his wife, Mila Kunis, came to the United States as a refugee when she was only 7 years old, which he pointed out in a heated Twitter rant ahead of the award show.

My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability.

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ashton-Kutcher-Opening-Video-2017-SAG-Awards-43074446

