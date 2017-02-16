Ashton Kutcher Blowing a Kiss to John McCain Is the Only Good Thing About Washington Today

Appreciate @aplusk @thorn & @ecmassimino @humanrights1st‘s commitment to the #enditmovement & support of #EndSlaveryAct pic.twitter.com/RpJ9YH5mYH

— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) February 15, 2017

Ashton Kutcher and John McCain — two men fiercely dedicated to ending slavery and child trafficking, or Washington’s hottest new couple? The pair both attended a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday, where Ashton testified about modern slavery on behalf of Thorn, the foundation he cofounded to help track victims of child trafficking using innovation in technology. At the conclusion of the hearing, the Arizona senator and former GOP presidential nominee poked fun at Ashton’s career as a Hollywood heartthrob. “I want to thank Elisa [Massimino], and Ashton, you were better looking in the movies . . . anyway.” Luckily he also tweeted out a video of the adorable moment, which only could have been made better if Justin Trudeau had somehow been involved.

43074446

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ashton-Kutcher-Blowing-Kiss-John-McCain-February-2017-43176101

Share

More Celebrity News: