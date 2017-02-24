Ashley & J.P. Rosenbaum’s Top Tips for New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay — Starting with Kissing

Rachel Lindsay is about to begin her Bachelorette journey — and who better to give her a few tips than one of ABC’s most beloved leading ladies?

PEOPLE Now caught up with season 7 Bachelorette Ashley (Hebert) Rosenbaum and her husband J.P. Rosenbaum, who weighed in on the network’s most recent pick.

“I really loved her,” said Ashley. “We loved her like, all along — the whole season! First off, she’s low drama, which is great. She’s very smart, she’s beautiful — I just feel like she was the right pick. We can’t wait to watch.”

And J.P. confessed he “couldn’t see any of the others taking that lead role” — not to say they wouldn’t watch a Corinne Olympios season!

In terms of what advice she has for Lindsay, Ashley said the biggest thing is to “just trust your instincts.”

“You know, your brain is going to lead you places, but I think you really have to trust your heart,” she said. “That’s what makes things last for a long time.”

Another golden rule? “Don’t kiss guys you don’t want to kiss!” said Ashley.

So who do the Marriage Boot Camp stars think is on the chopping block next week?

“I think Corinne, because I feel like he realized on that date that — I don’t want to say that she’s superficial, but I feel like her lifestyle might be a little too superficial for him,” said Ashley. “Not to say she’s superficial, but the things that she cherishes — like, ‘Okay, let’s take him to my hometown and go shopping!’ So I hope that he kind of realized what he should do.”

And ultimately, both Ashley and J.P. are rooting for front-runner Vanessa.

“Everybody loves Vanessa!” said Ashley. “I have a girl crush on her.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv. The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) and Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette premieres May 22, both on ABC.

