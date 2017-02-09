Ashley Graham Speaks Out on Vogue Cover Controversy: ‘I Chose to Pose Like That’

Ashley Graham says there was no attempt to cover her up at the Vogue cover shoot.

The curvy model landed her first Vogue cover alongside Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, but her celebration was marred by controversy over certain parts of the image.

Of the seven women, Graham is the only curvy model, and unlike the others, she has her hand covering her thigh. Her Instagram followers also believe that Hadid’s arm was photoshopped to extend over Graham’s stomach.

She responded to one fan who said, “I still don’t get why they made you cover your leg!! And you are the only one posing like that.”

“I chose to pose like that..no one told me to do anything,” Graham responded in the comments.

Despite Graham’s response, the majority of comments are calling out Vogue for manipulating the photo.

“You look amazing but I am still disappointed in Vogue … Gigi’s hand does not look normal to me … think they may have photoshopped you … god knows why!” one wrote.

“Why is your arm the only one down? To maybe make your leg look skinnier?” asked another.

Graham shared another photo from the shoot on Thursday, of her and the other women jumping around the beach.

The model has shot down photoshop controversy before, after the debut of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. Graham made a point of saying that the image was not edited.

“They did not retouch me,” she said. “They did not take out things. They didn’t reshape my body in any way, shape or form.”

