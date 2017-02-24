Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Are Adorably Smitten During a Day Date in LA

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross stepped out in LA on Thursday looking all sorts of cute. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, were photographed taking a walk after leaving Fred Segal. The pair held hands, shared a sweet kiss, and laughed as they made their way to their car. The cute outing comes less than two months after they only had eyes for each other at a pre-Golden Globes party. We love seeing their PDA and all, but we also need just a bit more of their adorable family in our lives. Ashlee and Evan are parents to daughter Jagger, and Ashlee is also mom to son Bronx, who she shares with ex Pete Wentz.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ashlee-Simpson-Evan-Ross-Out-LA-February-2017-43219964

