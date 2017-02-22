The Annies are all grown up!

Sarah Jessica Parker joined up with a host of other former Annie actresses onstage to celebrate the musical’s 40th anniversary for an Inside Edition special event airing on Wednesday.

The Sex in the City actress, who played the red-headed orphan in 1979 in one of her first acting gigs, shared the stage with dozens of former Annie actress, including Andrea McArdle, the original Annie from the 1977 Broadway production. Together, the women shared their memories of the role, and how the part shaped their lives.

“When you’re so impressionable, in those formative years, it’s such an amazing thing as a person,” McArdle recalled in a teaser posted by Inside Edition.

“ watched Andrea and assumed I would never be in Annie,” said Jessica Parker, who was 14 when she got the part. “I would certainly never play Annie, and I wouldn’t be part of this sort of magical phenomenon that washed over Broadway.”

Joining the Annie’s of the past was Taylor Richardson, the last girl to play the role on Broadway before it closed in 2014.

And it wouldn’t be an Annie reunion without a musical number. The actresses joined together for performances of the musical’s classic songs “It’s A Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.”

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/annie-reunion-sarah-jessica-parker-joins-dozens-of-other-former-annie-actresses-for-40th-anniversary/

Share

More Celebrity News: