An Inside Look at the Differences Between William and George’s Royal Childhoods

Prince William and Prince George have both benefited from growing up royal in a modern age, but there are still many differences between the upbringings of these two future kings. They were born only 31 years apart but much changed in that time, while their home lives were also very different for more personal reasons. We take a look at the major differences between these two royal childhoods.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Prince-William-Prince-George-Childhood-Facts-41815830

Share

More Celebrity News: