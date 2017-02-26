Amal Clooney Really Is Glowing During a Paris Stroll With George
Amal Clooney officially debuted her baby bump at the César Film Awards with George on Friday, and now we’re getting another look at her growing belly. On Saturday, the expectant mother looked gorgeous while strolling the streets of Paris with her husband. Clad in a vintage ’60s suit, the human rights attorney appeared cool and collected as she held on to George’s hand and walked alongside him. Later that day, the couple was spotted heading to dinner at Laperouse restaurant. George, whose mother spilled the beans that they’re having a boy and a girl, seems pretty excited about expanding his family. Not only have he and Amal “embraced it all with arms wide open,” but they’ve decided to scale back on the places they’re now willing to travel for the safety of their family. As always, George and Amal never fail to melt our hearts.
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/George-Amal-Clooney-Out-Paris-February-2017-43226126