Amal Clooney Officially Debuts Her Baby Bump During a Stunning Date Night With George

News broke earlier this month that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins, and on Friday, the adorable pair made their first official appearance as soon-to-be parents. The two attended the César Film Awards in Paris, proving that nobody can work a red carpet quite like they can. Amal showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning white dress with a feathered bottom, while George looked handsome in a classic tux. The actor, whose mom spilled the beans that they’re having a boy and a girl, hasn’t been shy about gushing about his future family life. In addition to calling parenthood “an adventure,” he also confirmed that he and Amal are already making changes to their travel plans for the safety of their family. We can’t wait for more baby bump moments from Amal!

