Alessia Cara’s Spot-On Impression of Lorde Will Leave You Floored

Alessia Cara was the latest guest to join Jimmy Fallon for “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on Friday night, and she did not disappoint. Not only did she kill it as Nicki Minaj singing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s theme song, but her impression of Lorde belting out “Baa Baa Black Sheep” was totally spot-on. Prepare to be blown away.

