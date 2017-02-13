Adele Praises Beyoncé in Her Grammys Speech: “You Move My Soul Every Single Day”

Adele praises Beyonce during her Record of the Year acceptance speech: “I adore you. you move my soul every single day.” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/vmS0PXxsml

— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

Of all the winners at Sunday night’s Grammys, Adele really cleaned up. In addition to winning song of the year for “Hello,” the singer took home trophies for both record and album of the year, beating out Beyoncé in both categories. While Queen Bey didn’t take home the gold, Adele made sure that her “idol” was still recognized. Not only did she call Beyoncé her “dream,” but she dedicated both of her trophies to her, saying, “I adore you and you move my soul every single day.” Adele is the first artist to sweep album, song, and record of the year twice (she first won back in 2012). Congrats, Adele!

Adele: “My artist of my life is Beyonce and this album, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental.” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/noldxnyEYq

— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Adele-Talks-About-Beyonce-Speech-2017-Grammys-43160946

Share

More Celebrity News: