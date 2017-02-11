Adam Levine’s Daughter Dusty Makes an Adorable Appearance at His Hollywood Star Ceremony

Adam Levine was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, and had the support of not only his fellow The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, but also his adoring wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their 4-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose. Behati held on to the little one in her seat next to Gwen while Adam was presented with his plaque, then the trio posed for a few sweet family photos together in front of Adam’s star. We last caught a glimpse of Adam and Behati when they stepped out for an adults-only date night at an LA Lakers game in November; that same month, Adam made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that the host was the one who gave them the baby girl’s name.

