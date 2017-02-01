A Day-by-Day Timeline of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s Whirlwind Romance

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd threw everyone for a loop when they were photographed kissing outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in LA on Jan. 10, just two months after the “Starboy” singer split from model Bella Hadid. Their relationship is fairly new, but the stars haven’t tried to keep it under wraps. Not only are they now officially following each other on Instagram, but they are currently enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy, where they have not been shy about showing PDA. It’s only been a month since Selena and The Weeknd first got together, but so much has happened since then.

