4 Celebrities Who Were Bold Enough to Approach Queen Blue Ivy at the Grammys
The Grammys were all about the adults on Sunday night, but one child still managed to steal some of the spotlight. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy attended the big night, and in addition to being adorably proud of her mom’s performance and jumping into a Carpool Karaoke session, she was also one of the most sought-after stars in attendance. While she relaxed in her seat with her dad, a few musicians decided to try and say hello. Nick Jonas, Rihanna, Busta Rhymes, and the night’s host, James Corden, all worked up the guts to attempt to mingle with Blue. Nick even shared a photo on his Instagram account and poked fun at the moment. While she was gracious enough to engage in small talk, her facial expression of “how cute of you to stop by” kills us.
