32 Fun-Filled Photos From the NAACP Image Awards

Saturday night’s NAACP Image Awards brought together some of Hollywood’s hottest stars of color from the worlds of music, TV, and movies. While the casts of Black-ish and This Is Us were easily the night’s most excited groups, #BlackGirlMagic was also in full effect; Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, and Kerry Washington all made stunning appearances. We saw lots of handsome eye candy, too — and there were plenty more moments to smile about and swoon over. Scroll through now to see the best pictures from the night.

