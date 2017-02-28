28 Stars Turning 50 This Year

There are a handful of stars who might have found the fountain of youth, and the same can be said for this new group of stars turning 50 this year. Couples like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman will all be hitting the half-century mark in the coming months, along with comedians Leslie Jones and Will Ferrell. Also in the mix are Vin Diesel, Jimmy Kimmel, and Julia Roberts. It’s hard to believe, but there’s only one possible explanation: they must be vampires.

43082568, 42980654

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrities-Born-1967-43194042

Share

More Celebrity News: