2017′s Oscars Gift Bag Is Worth More Than Most People Make in an Entire Year

Some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities are gearing up to attend the Oscars this Sunday, but while not everyone can go home a winner, most of them do get gifted with a ton of presents. The Oscars gift bags, which are put together by marketing company Distinctive Assets, are a hot topic every year, mostly due to the fact that they’re always insanely over the top. While the company behind the bag has no affiliation with the actual show (the show actually sued it last year), it never eases up on the glitz and glamour. Last year’s goodies totaled more than $200,000, and while this year’s is significantly less than that (it comes in around $100,000), it still includes multiple vacations, jewelry, food, and tech gadgets. Don’t mind us, we’ll just be slaving away at our day jobs trying to afford that one leather jacket from last season.

