20 Celebrities Who Are Just as Emotional About Beyoncé Having Twins as You Are

Beyoncé has a habit of dropping massive, life-altering surprises on her fans, and the one she revealed on Wednesday is her biggest yet: she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins! When news that the “Formation” singer — who is already mom to 5-year-old Blue Ivy — is pregnant for the second time hit the internet, people on social media just about lost their damn minds. Among those freaking out were plenty of celebrities who reached out to Queen Bey to share well wishes, excitement, and plenty of exclamation points. From Rihanna to Ellen DeGeneres, read all of their emotional (and hilarious) reactions below!

