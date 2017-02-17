17 Swimsuit Moments Guaranteed to Keep You Warm This Winter

There may still be a few weeks left of Winter, but that isn’t keeping our favorite stars from slipping into sexy swimsuits. Fergie and Hilary Duff kicked off the year by flaunting their svelte figures on the beach, while the Kardashian-Jenner clan traded in the country’s cold weather for Costa Rica’s warmer temperatures. We’re only a couple of months into the year, but we’ve already been blessed with so many hot bikini moments.

