15 Pictures of the East Coast’s Epic Blizzard to Live Through Vicariously

Much of the East Coast is currently being walloped by a blizzard, with up to 14 inches expected in New York City. As has become tradition, people quickly swarmed to social media to take pictures of the snow falling.

If snow is perhaps a new phenomenon for you, or you’d like to vicariously the experience of being pelted in the face by millions of tiny ice-bombs as your feet slowly become wet and numb and you lose feeling in your fingers, here are some pictures of the snowstorm. Enjoy, and let us know if you have a room to sublet somewhere sunny.

So ominous.

LEAVE THE POTATO CHIPS OUT OF THIS, SNOWSTORM — THEY’VE GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH OUR BATTLE.

Adding to the very long list of reasons to avoid Times Square.

It’s pretty, but with the wind hovering around 25 miles per hour, flakes weren’t floating gently to the ground as much as they were hurtling towards your tender skin.

When you slip on the ice & pretend like you were casually swimming #SnowStorm pic.twitter.com/E0b7jQgWkE — BarkBox (@barkbox) February 9, 2017

Then again, maybe we’re just taking the wrong attitude — some people (or animals) seem to be having fun.

Leave it to the MoMA to have a really artsy pic of the snowstorm.

A train station in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Boston’s also getting hit, but it’s predictably somehow old-timey and cute there.

Ah, nothing like the thrill of meeting inclement weather with heavy equipment.

One of the only things that can make a New York cab ride more harrowing is threatening atmospheric conditions.

And no matter how bad your commute was, remember that there are people out there who have to spend their whole day in this nonsense.

“WHY AREN’T YOU HAVING AS MUCH FUN AS WE ARE?”

Well, this guy’s not having fun.

Via TIME, a bird’s-eye view of some snow action.

People who actually shovel their damn walks are the real heroes.

