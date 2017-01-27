Zooey Deschanel Is Pregnant With Her Second Child!

Zooey Deschanel is going to be a mom again! The New Girl actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Jacob Pechenik, Us Weekly confirms. She was recently spotted with a baby bump while filming her hit Fox show on Wednesday. The couple, who tied the knot in August 2015, are already parents to their 18-month-old daughter, Elsie Otter. Congrats to the growing family!

42931234

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Zooey-Deschanel-Pregnant-Her-Second-Child-43060385

Share

More Celebrity News: