Your Heart Is Not Ready For Photos of President Obama Making Snow Angels With His Daughters

The final days of President Barack Obama’s time in office have been pretty emotional for a lot of people, but thankfully, chief White House photographer Pete Souza is here to cushion the blow. On Tuesday, the 62-year-old photographer, who was also the White House photographer during Ronald Reagan’s presidency, shared a handful of never-before-seen images of the president playing in a 2010 blizzard with his daughters, Sasha and Malia, on Instagram. “People are always asking me to choose my favorite picture of the President. But I just can’t do it. So let me tell you about my favorite day,” Pete captioned one of the adorable photos. “It was a Saturday in February 2010. Washington was under siege with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn’t drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed . . . and yes, hoped . . . that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did. Two more pictures will follow.”

Not only do the photos offer us a moment to see the president looking carefree and having a blast with his young daughters, but it also highlights his enduring love affair with dad jeans. That’s right — even in an intense blizzard, the leader of the free world reaches for his trusty pair of high-waisted denim. Then again, after seeing all the fun he’s having in the pictures, we can’t say we blame him. From making snow angels to being on the receiving end of one of Sasha’s expertly crafted snowballs, see all of the cute photos of the father-daughter trio ahead.

