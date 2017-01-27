You’ll Want Prince Harry’s Girlfriend to Be Your BFF After Seeing These Snaps

It’s clear things are heating up in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The pair recently enjoyed an extended vacation together, and she’s been introduced to a few members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. While we’ve already gotten to know more about the Suits actress, we’ve yet to dive into her dreamy Instagram account, which is rife with glamorous shots, enviable vacations, and lots of girl time. She’s shied away from posting any pictures with Harry, but even without her hot royal man, her feed looks like a good time — one we certainly wouldn’t mind being a part of.

