You Will Not Be the Same After Seeing This Shirtless Photo of Michael B. Jordan

A photo posted by michaelbjordan (@michaelbjordan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:53am PST

Michael B. Jordan has been putting in work at the gym, and it’s definitely paying off. On Monday, the Black Panther star shared a steamy shirtless snap of himself wearing nothing but basketball shorts. Along with the photo, Michael wrote, “‘You can only fool reality until the truth comes knocking on your door.’ #stillworking” Black Panther isn’t out until 2018, but that doesn’t mean you can’t ogle at Michael’s shirtless physique until then.

40211769

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Michael-B-Jordan-Shirtless-Instagram-Photo-January-2017-43044707

Share

More Celebrity News: