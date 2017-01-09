You Might Melt Over This Adorable BFF Moment Between Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Not only do Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams play sisters on Game of Thrones, but they also act like them in real life. The adorable BFFs, who recently revealed their matching tattoos, hit the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night where they had a particularly cute moment together. While posing for photographers along with the rest of their costars, Sophie bent down to help fix Maisie’s stunning dress. What are sisters for, right? Now if only the Stark siblings could reunite on screen . . .
