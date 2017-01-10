We Didn’t Get That Heathers Reunion We Wanted, but Winona Ryder Still Looked Stunning at the Globes

Winona Ryder may have been so busy ducking her ex-boyfriend Matt Damon at the Golden Globes on Sunday that she forgot to reunite with her Heathers costar Christian Slater, too. The actress was on hand for the big show on Sunday night and though she didn’t take home the best actress in a TV drama series for her role in Stranger Things, she did look absolutely stunning on the red carpet in a black Viktor & Rolf gown. For the record, it’s her first time attending the Globes since 2000 (with Matt Damon!), and somehow she’s managed to look the same.

She and Christian didn’t come together during the event, but Winona still made time to gush about her former costar with E!’s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. “I have not seen him in a long time, but I adore him,” she said. “I’m so happy for him. I could not be more happy for him. I love him so much . . . he’s the best.” She also revealed that she reached out to the Mr. Robot star after his Golden Globe win in 2016: “When he won, I just imagined he was getting flooded with emails, and so I was like, ‘You don’t have to write me back, but congratulations.’” She went on: “And then he wrote me back. And I was like, ‘Oh . . . friends forever.’” While we are very, very sad that our dream Heathers reunion didn’t come to fruition, we’re still thrilled to see Winona at big Hollywood events again — including her recent meetup with Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands director Tim Burton.

42187756,42202120,42960664

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Winona-Ryder-Christian-Slater-2017-Golden-Globes-42967329

Share

More Celebrity News: