We Can All Relate to Leslie Jones’s Facial Expressions at the Knicks Game

Leslie Jones was all smiles on Wednesday when she attended the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. The Saturday Night Live star cheered on her home team with a few friends (third wheel Michael Che wasn’t in attendance this time) while sporting their famous colors. The Knicks ended up losing by just one point to the Milwaukee Bucks, but Leslie made sure to offer her support in animated cheers and screams throughout the game. While not everyone gets that into sporting events all the time, her hilarious facial expressions reminded us of something we can all relate to: waiting for your food to arrive at a restaurant. Keep reading to see what we mean.

