We Are Really Feeling How Much Drew Barrymore Is Feeling Herself at the Golden Globes

Drew Barrymore is back and looking more stunning than ever. The actress, who is gearing up for the premiere of her new Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, popped up at the Golden Globes in LA on Sunday night in a gorgeous Monique Lhuillier dress. While posing on the red carpet and doing interviews about her upcoming show, Drew was clearly feeling herself; she stood with her hand firmly on her hip, whipped her hair, and was her usual bubbly self as she chatted with Ryan Seacrest. We’re totally feeling Drew feeling herself — are you feeling it too?

42225485,42936574

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Drew-Barrymore-2017-Golden-Globe-Awards-42960935

Share

More Celebrity News: