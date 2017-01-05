Watching Pharrell Williams and Ellen DeGeneres Talk About Love and Equality Should Be Mandatory
Pharrell Williams is a lot of things — an artist, a father, a husband — but he’s recently taken on a new role: feminist. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the “Runnin’” singer talked about his work writing the soundtrack for the Golden Globes-nominated film Hidden Figures and the importance of recognizing the achievements of women. “Women can,” he told the host. On the subject of equality, he also opened up about the recent homophobic remarks made by singer Kim Burrell and why he supports Ellen’s decision to cancel her appearance to sing with him on the show. “There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on,” he explained. “I love her, just like I love everybody else, and we all got to get used to that . . . Live and let live. Love and let love.”
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Pharrell-Williams-Ellen-DeGeneres-Show-January-2017-42940411