Tom Brady Tears Up After Being Asked About His Hero by a 7-Year-Old Fan

A young boy asked Tom Brady who is hero is, leading to one of the best moments from Super Bowl media day.

Tom Brady is getting ready to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday when his team, the New England Patriots, take on the Atlanta Falcons. While he is definitely focusing on this pivotal moment in his career, things took quite a personal turn during a press conference on Monday. After 7-year-old fan Joseph Perez asked the quarterback who his hero is, Tom gave a beautiful answer. “Who’s my hero? That’s a great question,” he said. “Well, I think my dad is my hero because he’s someone that I look up to every day.” Tom then got visibly choked up and simply ended his answer by repeating, “My dad.” The NFL pro is father to Benjamin and Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen and also shares son John with ex Bridget Moynahan. Watch the clip above, but be warned: it will make you want to call your parents just because.

