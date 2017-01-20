Time to Weep Openly at This Video of The Rock Playing With Puppies

Feeling down lately? Dwayne Johnson has the perfect cure: a video featuring him and a bunch of French Bulldog puppies. The actor was filming a commercial for Ford (naturally) when a bunch of puppies were brought in. The video is part of Seven Bucks Digital Studios, the YouTube division of Johnson’s production company. Johnson made an announcement about the company in January, but honestly, this video is a lot more fun. You had to know Johnson would melt over these dogs, seeing as he is obsessed with his own French Bulldog, Hobbs. Take a look, and if you have a YouTube account, simply pressing the “like” button will help raise funds for the Best Friends Animal Society!

