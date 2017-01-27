This Video of Jason Momoa Throwing a Bunch of Axes at a Wall Will Get Your Pulse Racing Tweet cgadmin

View all posts by cgadmin →

Jason Momoa is playing Aquaman onscreen, but we have a feeling he’s a superhero in real life, too (a superhero who chugs beers and whips axes at the wall, obviously). The actor and family man showed off his legendary ax-throwing skills while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night. Although it took him a few minutes to warm up, the Frontier star soon found his rhythm and hurled three axes into the wall in a row, all while sipping from a pint of Guinness. In other words, it’s conveniently given us another excuse to be obsessed with him.

40336955

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jason-Momoa-Throwing-Axes-Jimmy-Kimmel-Live-Jan-2017-43063501

Share

More Celebrity News: