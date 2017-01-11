This Is Not a Drill — You Can Win a Valentine’s Day Date With Idris Elba

It turns out spending hours daydreaming about your future life as Mrs. Idris Elba wasn’t a waste after all. In a collaboration with Omaze, the Thor: Ragnarok star is offering one lucky winner the chance to be wined and dined by him and put up in a four-star hotel on Valentine’s Day. “Just you and me. No one else around. Just us,” he promises in the video. “We’ll get things started out with cocktails. Or perhaps Champagne. And once we’re feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires. And for dessert, you can have whatever you want. And I mean whatever you want.” Further sweetening the deal (as if that was possible) is the fact that each entry into the contest donates to nonprofit charity W.E. Can Lead, which raises money to provide young girls in Africa with education opportunities. Donating to a worthy cause and getting to see those soulful eyes IRL? Sign us up.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Idris-Elba-Valentine-Day-Video-Omaze-2017-42983720

