These Photos Serve as a Reminder That Kelly Ripa Is One Lucky Lady

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos continued their reign as one of Hollywood’s cutest couples when they stepped out for the NYC screening of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events on Wednesday. The couple of 20 years played up their chemistry on the red carpet while sharing a few laughs and talking among themselves. Also at the event were David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris, who plays the villainous Count Olaf in the film. Earlier in the day, Kelly couldn’t help but gush about Mark during Live With Kelly, saying, “I think he gets better with age, which is starting to irritate me. I used to, like, wake up early and like, look at him and am like, ‘My God, he just wakes up like that.’” Can we all agree that Kelly is one lucky lady?

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kelly-Ripa-Series-Unfortunate-Events-Premiere-2017-42987644

