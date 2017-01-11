There’s a Good Reason Sasha Obama Wasn’t at Her Dad’s Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech in front of an audience that included wife Michelle and 18-year-old daughter Malia in Chicago on Tuesday. While we loved seeing the trio together, a question that was on everyone’s minds was, “Where is Sasha?” Turns out, there’s a good reason the 15-year-old wasn’t at her dad’s final address. According to BuzzFeed News, a White House official reported that “Sasha stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school in the morning.” So, there you have it!

