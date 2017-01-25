The Simple Question John Cena Asked Nikki Bella That Turned Their Friendship Into Romance

John Cena and Nikki Bella began dating in 2012 after meeting through the WWE. Throughout their relationship, they’ve shared a handful of extremely cute moments together, but how exactly did their friendship turn into romance, you ask? POPSUGAR recently got the chance to chat with John while he promoted Tapout gear for JCPenney in NYC, and he revealed that all it took was a simple question. “I was brave enough to be like, ‘Hey, would you like to go to dinner with me tonight?’ and she said, ‘Yes.’ I was overjoyed.” John also admitted that “the day she said ‘yes’ when I asked her out on a date” was the moment he knew everything between them was about to change. So sweet!

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/John-Cena-Quote-About-Nikki-Bella-January-2017-43048416

