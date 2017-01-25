The Queen’s Regalia — What Does It All Mean?

Sweeping velvet hooded cloak lined with taffeta? Check. Ostrich-feather bonnet? Check. Multicolored sashes pinned just so with jeweled stars, crosses, and historical figures? Check. Check. Check! As well as the crowns and tiaras, we’re used to seeing Queen Elizabeth II in some pretty fancy old-school attire on various occasions throughout the year, but why does she wear it, and what does it mean? We’re taking a look at some of the key items.

41577017,40743029,41470169,38030342

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Queen-Elizabeth-II-Regalia-Facts-41958570

Share

More Celebrity News: