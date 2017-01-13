The People’s Choice Awards Have Always Been One Big Party

The People’s Choice Awards are right around the corner, and in honor of the fun show, we’ve rounded up some of the best moments from years past. From Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s BFF moments to a then-married Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson joking around with their statue, the PCAs are always one big party. Here’s hoping this year’s show, which airs at 9 p.m. EST on CBS on Jan. 18, will be just as good.

