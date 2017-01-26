The Outspoken Kid Who Said “Screw Our President” on Fox News Is Drew Carey’s Son

The day before the inauguration, an anti-Donald Trump protest began outside of a Washington DC event held in honor of the reality star who was recently elected president. Fox News was on the ground covering the heated protest, and one of its reporters stopped to talk to a young boy named Connor who took credit for starting a bonfire on the street. When asked why he did it, Connor replied, “Because I felt like it and because I’m just saying screw our president!” The interview quickly went viral on Twitter thanks to thousands applauding the young activist’s outspoken critique, and now there’s a bizarre new layer to the story: Connor is the 11-year-old son of comedian Drew Carey.

A photo posted by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jan 8, 2015 at 4:33pm PST

TMZ identified him on Thursday, and a source revealed that although he had Twitter’s approval, Connor was in big trouble with his parents. They reportedly “were upset about how he expressed himself to the reporter, and talked to him about his language,” and Connor later “regretted his choice of words.” The former Whose Line Is It Anyway? host has spoken out against the president in the past but told a TMZ cameraman that the only reason Connor attended the protest was because their family was eating dinner nearby ahead of the Veterans Inaugural Ball, which Drew later hosted. If you have to get grounded by your parents, this is a pretty noble reason. Right on, Connor.

