The Only Thing Cuter Than Jessica Biel’s Dance Moves Is Justin Timberlake’s Reaction to Them

Seeing as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are almost unbearably cute, it should come as no surprise that their date night on Tuesday had everyone around them in stitches. The PDA-friendly pair hit the Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies, where Jessica supported the home team by busting a move in the stands. Justin danced and laughed behind her, and also made sure to sneak in a few kisses. Naturally the people around them couldn’t help but giggle along with him. Later on, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer showed off his own basketball prowess by making a few incredibly hard shots, which he documented on Instagram. Although it might not have been as romantic as their recent vacation to the Caribbean, it sure beats a boring night in playing Scrabble, right?

41817850,

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Justin-Timberlake-Jessica-Biel-Lakers-Game-January-2017-42934218

Share

More Celebrity News: