The Cast of Big Little Lies Sticks Together Ahead of the Show’s Premiere

The cast of HBO’s upcoming Big Little Lies miniseries stepped out in style for Elle’s annual Women in Television soirée in LA on Saturday. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Kathryn Newton, and Shailene Woodley stuck together as photographers snapped their photos, while Zoë Kravitz brought along boyfriend Karl Glusman, who we last saw during their steamy Miami getaway in December. In anticipation of the book-to-TV adaptation, the magazine featured all four stars on four separate gorgeous covers for their February issue. Not only does Zoë open up about why she idolizes her mom, but Nicole talks about her sex scenes with Alexander Skarsgard. In the show — which premieres Feb. 19 — Nicole, Shailene, and Reese star as three mothers with children who attend the same school and end up getting tangled in a web of sex, murder, mystery, and lies.

