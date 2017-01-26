Thandie Newton Told Her Kids “Daddy Has a Beautiful Penis” During a Sex Talk

Thandie Newton has been making waves with her role on HBO’s Westworld, and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Ahead of the SAG Awards on Jan. 29, where she is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, the English star and outspoken activist got brutally honest about sex, love, and race in Net-a-Porter’s weekly digital magazine, The Edit. Not only does she talk about being a spokesperson for other women, but the mother of three also discusses the candid “sex talk” she had with her children, Ripley, 16, Nico, 12, and Booker, 2. See her most interesting quotes ahead.

43033716,42804416

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Thandie-Newton-Edit-Magazine-Interview-January-2017-43058464

Share

More Celebrity News: