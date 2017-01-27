Taylor Swift and Zayn’s New Music Video Has the Internet in a Glass Case of Emotion

The music video for Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s duet for Fifty Shades Darker, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” caused Twitter to have a minor meltdown on Friday morning. Although Zayn and Taylor’s track for the film has been out since December, it seems none of their fans were mentally prepared for the amount of extreme hair flips, sexual tension, trench coats, and destroyed hotel rooms that the video delivers. Some have pointed out the collaboration’s awkward connection to One Direction and wondered about the weirdness of Taylor and Zayn’s sexual tension in the video when he’s dating Taylor’s BFF, Gigi Hadid. Overall, however, it seems that “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is a total hit (and once you see how insanely hot Zayn looks in it, you’ll see why).

1d: if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms

Zayn: trashes the whole hotel room #IDontWannaLiveForever

— Mehr Xx (@mehr_sikand) January 27, 2017

#IDontWannaLiveForever Why is Zayn ripping the pillows? I thought he liked talking to them.

— mia (@Inbetweenmendes) January 27, 2017

Me looking for my remote control that I lost in my bed. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/h9Ro4AKAJI

— Roddypii (@Roddypii) January 27, 2017

Zayn ruining the hotel room #IDontWannaLiveForever #IDontWannaLiveForeverMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/ZkDt6cDnBx

— #BRITVIDZAYN (@ZoloZaynZquaad) January 27, 2017

Me watching Zayn and Taylor ruin a $2500 hotel room #IDontWannaLiveForever pic.twitter.com/aRNUiGMHz8

— Vanessa ✨ (@Fool_for_Gigi) January 27, 2017

first day at school vs prom#IDontWannaLiveForever pic.twitter.com/yiJF6PFD1m

— Oi Oiii (@1DLewisHazza) January 27, 2017

WHO MADE THIS I JUST WANNA TALK

#IDontWannaLiveForever pic.twitter.com/01NoQoW8nb

— Amy (@Real_Amy_Adams) January 27, 2017

*watches #IDontWannaLiveForever video once* pic.twitter.com/DzvdO0UAPV

— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 27, 2017

#IDontWannaLiveForever

Zayn: Throws polaroids, bottle, lamp, and a table cross room

Me: pic.twitter.com/CKfmTX7jpI

— Vanessa ✨ (@Fool_for_Gigi) January 27, 2017

YALL SHOOK YET @Maybelline #IDontWannaLiveForever pic.twitter.com/nKU3EN9vGo

— raffa (@lucozadeIuxe) January 27, 2017

I’m ed sheeran.#IDontWannaLiveForever #FiftyShadesDarker pic.twitter.com/1f91GhyMCE

— Hardcore Swiftie (@Swift13Updates) January 27, 2017

